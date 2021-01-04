Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-09-11-14-16-34-36-37-39-40-41-43-44-49-52-54-56-74-77-80, BE: 40

