Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

04-10-20-21-28-30-39-40-41-43-48-50-51-52-55-58-61-63-69-71, BE: 40

(four, ten, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-one; BE: forty)