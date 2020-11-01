Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

13-15-16-21-25-26-31-33-34-35-37-43-45-52-55-67-68-72-73-78, BE: 73

