Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

02-03-15-16-21-23-33-38-40-41-44-50-54-56-60-65-67-74-76-78, BE: 40

(two, three, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-four, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: forty)