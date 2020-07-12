Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

03-04-10-14-16-18-25-28-32-39-40-45-47-65-66-69-70-71-74-76, BE: 3

(three, four, ten, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-five, forty-seven, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-six; BE: three)