Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

01-04-09-17-19-22-23-28-30-39-43-44-54-58-59-69-70-71-75-80, BE: 80

(one, four, nine, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-five, eighty; BE: eighty)