Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

01-03-13-20-22-24-27-34-39-43-46-52-55-56-58-69-74-75-78-80, BE: 80

(one, three, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty; BE: eighty)