Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

04-07-08-16-19-32-33-35-42-53-54-59-62-63-65-67-68-74-75-76, BE: 33

(four, seven, eight, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six; BE: thirty-three)