Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

01-17-19-25-26-35-42-51-53-57-59-61-63-64-67-68-70-74-76-80, BE: 26

(one, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-six, eighty; BE: twenty-six)