Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

02-03-09-12-14-17-21-26-30-34-38-40-49-51-56-69-71-72-76-78, BE: 12

(two, three, nine, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: twelve)