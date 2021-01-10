https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-15859022.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-26-38-45-46, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $470 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
View Comments