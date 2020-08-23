https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-15507995.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
19-30-36-42-66, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(nineteen, thirty, thirty-six, forty-two, sixty-six; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $29 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
View Comments