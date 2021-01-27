https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Poker-Lotto-game-15900528.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Poker Lotto' game
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Poker Lotto" game were:
JC-JD-AD-JH-2H
(JC, JD, AD, JH, 2H)
