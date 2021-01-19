https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Poker-Lotto-game-15880282.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Poker Lotto' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Poker Lotto" game were:
AD-2C-9D-2H-10S
(AD, 2C, 9D, 2H, 10S)
