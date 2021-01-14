https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Poker-Lotto-game-15868850.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Poker Lotto' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Poker Lotto" game were:
KH-QS-8C-6H-4S
(KH, QS, 8C, 6H, 4S)
Most Popular
-
1
Tom Lounsbury: Technology in the great outdoors
-
2
Anglers welcome the start of 2021 ice fishing season
-
3
Bernice King: Don't 'fuel the fires' ignited by Capitol mob
-
4
Lake County 4-H program reflects on the positives of 2020
-
5
Lawsuit alleges financial exploitation of immigrant teachers
-
6
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
8
Jefferson Parish Republican abruptly resigns from La. House
-
9
Rhode Island's COVID-19 death toll approaches 2,000
-
10
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.