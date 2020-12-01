https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Poker-Lotto-game-15764595.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Poker Lotto' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Poker Lotto" game were:
AS-3H-9H-10H-3S
(AS, 3H, 9H, 10H, 3S)
