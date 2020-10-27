https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Poker-Lotto-game-15676793.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Poker Lotto' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Poker Lotto" game were:
JS-KS-7C-5D-10H
(JS, KS, 7C, 5D, 10H)
Most Popular
-
1
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
2
Reader questions if some kept quiet about plot in Luther
-
3
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
4
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Concealed and Open Carry Laws
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.