https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Play4-Night-game-15768435.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Play4 Night' game
The Associated PressPublished
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Connecticut Lottery's "Play4 Night" game were:
3-4-2-1
(three, four, two, one)
