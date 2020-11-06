https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Play4-Day-game-15707873.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Play4 Day' game
The Associated PressPublished
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Connecticut Lottery's "Play4 Day" game were:
1-8-9-7
(one, eight, nine, seven)
