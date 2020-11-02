https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Play4-Day-game-15694530.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Play4 Day' game
The Associated PressPublished
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Connecticut Lottery's "Play4 Day" game were:
4-5-2-8
(four, five, two, eight)
Most Popular
-
1
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
2
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
A historic icon: Remembering the Government Lake Lodge
-
5
What a fluke: Dutch whale tail sculpture catches metro train
-
6
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
7
Local units up in the air with open meeting rules
-
8
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
9
Para-Dice Motorcycle Club donates club flag
-
10
Private schools are reporting more coronavirus clusters
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.