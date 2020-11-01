https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Play4-Day-game-15692340.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Play4 Day' game
The Associated PressPublished
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Connecticut Lottery's "Play4 Day" game were:
4-8-1-8
(four, eight, one, eight)
Most Popular
-
1
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
4
Lake County 4-H, Grand Oaks join to create pen pal program
-
5
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
6
CT Forecast
-
7
Board of commissioners look at county vehicle policy
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Department Programs & Initiatives
-
9
Big Jackson student wins woven runner
-
10
New books check in at Pathfinder Library
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.