https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Play3-Day-game-15842934.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Play3 Day' game
The Associated PressPublished
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Connecticut Lottery's "Play3 Day" game were:
0-2-7
(zero, two, seven)
Most Popular
-
1
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
-
2
DAYS GONE BY: The other Rainbow Club
-
3
WIliams recalls athletic excellent of Brandon Childress in two sports
-
4
India tests vaccine delivery system with nationwide trial
-
5
Lake County ballots rejected for variety of reasons
-
6
Fishing guides finding plenty of work
-
7
Hundreds of birds died after NYE fireworks displays in Rome
-
8
Anglers excited with 2021 fishing prospects
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
10
Township officials look into ongoing blight issues
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.