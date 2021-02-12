https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-Three-Midday-game-15946367.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Three-Midday" game were:
4-9-5, Fireball: 5
(four, nine, five; Fireball: five)
