https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-Three-Midday-game-15882251.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Three-Midday" game were:
2-8-8, Fireball:
(two, eight, eight; Fireball: zero)
Most Popular
-
1
Local Family has ties to newest state park, Underground Railroad
-
2
Irons woman turned 100 on New Year's Day
-
3
DNR says ice fishing is becoming more widespread
-
4
Polish small businesses consider lockdown dodges to survive
-
5
DAYS GONE BY: Graduates of Baldwin High School
-
6
Solonia Lorraine Butler
-
7
Superintendent Stiles Simmons announces resignation
-
8
Wisconsin teen charged with killing infant daughter in woods
-
9
PowerBlock adjustable dumbbells are in stock but selling out
-
10
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "Can I bum a smoke?"
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.