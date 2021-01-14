https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-Three-Midday-game-15871241.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Three-Midday" game were:
9-2-7, Fireball: 2
(nine, two, seven; Fireball: two)
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "Can I bum a smoke?"
-
2
FiveCAP making a difference since 1964
-
3
Baldwin resident plans 'Share the Warmth' event
-
4
COVID update: 58 receive vaccine in Lake County
-
5
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
6
Anglers welcome the start of 2021 ice fishing season
-
7
My Social Security not just for retirees
-
8
Louisiana receives major disaster declaration for Zeta
-
9
Lake County Community Events Calendar
-
10
Lawsuit alleges financial exploitation of immigrant teachers
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.