Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Pick Three-Evening" game were:
3-4-3, Fireball: 7
(three, four, three; Fireball: seven)
