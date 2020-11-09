https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-Three-Evening-game-15711742.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Pick Three-Evening" game were:
0-4-9, Fireball: 8
(zero, four, nine; Fireball: eight)
