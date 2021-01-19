https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-Four-Midday-game-15882249.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Four-Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:
4-1-0-2, Fireball: 6
(four, one, zero, two; Fireball: six)
