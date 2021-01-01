https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-Four-Midday-game-15840315.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Four-Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:
9-2-0-5, Fireball: 7
(nine, two, zero, five; Fireball: seven)
