https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-4-game-15692911.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Louisiana Lottery's "Pick 4" game were:
5-5-7-0
(five, five, seven, zero)
Most Popular
-
1
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
2
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Lake County 4-H, Grand Oaks join to create pen pal program
-
5
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
6
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
7
Private schools are reporting more coronavirus clusters
-
8
AP Explains: What's next for Trump's Supreme Court nominee
-
9
Contaminated plant turned over to state environmental trust
-
10
Michigan: Indoor visits to nursing homes can resume
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.