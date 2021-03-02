https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-4-Midday-game-15994151.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
0-0-5-2
(zero, zero, five, two)
