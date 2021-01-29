https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-4-Midday-game-15908868.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Iowa Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
8-0-0-3
(eight, zero, zero, three)
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
-
2
Anglers keep trying to find success
-
3
Area businesses awarded $628,000 to train employees
-
4
DHD No. 10 COVID-19 vaccine update
-
5
Baldwin basketball coaches impressed with numbers
-
6
Hometown hero: Reserve deputy earns Lifesaving Award
-
7
FiveCAP offers free tax preparation
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Returnables for Charity Campaign
-
9
Baldwin cancels girls basketball season
-
10
Conservation officer impressed with ice fishing activity
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.