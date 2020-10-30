https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-4-Midday-game-15688926.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Missouri Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
6-5-9-5
(six, five, nine, five)
