https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-4-Midday-game-15675751.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Iowa Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
8-2-3-0
(eight, two, three, zero)
Most Popular
-
1
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
2
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Concealed and Open Carry Laws
-
6
Reader questions if some kept quiet about plot in Luther
-
7
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.