https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-4-Evening-game-16006788.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0-9-7-6
(zero, nine, seven, six)
Most Popular
-
1
Chase sportsman enjoys ice fishing success
-
2
District health department expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
-
3
Baldwin forfeits football games
-
4
3 things to know about Whitmer's new orders
-
5
Walk for Warmth raises funds for residents in need
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Honoring those who have served
-
7
DAYS GONE BY: Logging Railroads in Lake County
-
8
County and Township coordinate on ORV park
-
9
Lake County Community Events Calendar
-
10
Teens fishing find human foot along banks of Michigan river
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.