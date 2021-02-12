https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-4-Evening-game-15944821.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Iowa Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-7-7-1
(four, seven, seven, one)
Most Popular
-
1
Lake County Trial Court report
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Celebrities with a Badge
-
3
'Returning' the kindness
-
4
Edgar Struble Presents: The Kenny Rogers Band in WSCC Living Room Series
-
5
Military makeover: Gilbert's Carpets is giving back to one family
-
6
DHD No. 10 COVID-19 vaccine update
-
7
Baldwin boys basketball team hopes to contend this season
-
8
Finns in snowshoes create temporary artwork on golf course
-
9
Convict Trump or face dire democracy damage, prosecutors say
-
10
PowerBlock adjustable dumbbells are in stock but selling out
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.