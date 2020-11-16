https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-4-Evening-game-15729475.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Missouri Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-0-5-2
(four, zero, five, two)
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
4
Bidding at Johnny Bench auction ends at just under $2M
-
5
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
6
2 slain on US 395 in Sierra identified as Burbank couple
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Packing a blade
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "911, where's your emergency?"
-
9
Texas surpasses 7,000 patients hospitalized with coronavirus
-
10
Britain's Prince Charles celebrates 72nd birthday
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.