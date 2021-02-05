https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-4-Day-game-15928531.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Day' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:
0-7-5-5
(zero, seven, five, five)
Most Popular
-
1
DAYS GONE BY: The history of the Manistee National Forest
-
2
Hometown hero: Reserve deputy earns Lifesaving Award
-
3
Free fishing weekend set on Feb. 13-14
-
4
Osceola County sees increase in deer license customers
-
5
New transfer station helps with county clean-up
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
-
7
Lake County Trial Court report
-
8
Nebraska man sentenced for letting more than 200 cattle die
-
9
I tried this mask with 12,000 reviews to see if my glasses fogged
-
10
Baldwin resident plans 'Share the Warmth' event
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.