Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Day' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:
5-7-8-8
(five, seven, eight, eight)
