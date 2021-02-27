https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Night-game-15984124.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Night' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Pick 3 Night" game were:
3-6-1, FIREBALL:
(three, six, one; FIREBALL: zero)
