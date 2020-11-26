https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Night-game-15755592.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Night' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Pick 3 Night" game were:
2-0-3, FIREBALL: 9
(two, zero, three; FIREBALL: nine)
