Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Morning' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Pick 3 Morning" game were:
6-2-1, FIREBALL: 9
(six, two, one; FIREBALL: nine)
