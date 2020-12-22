https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Morning-game-15821827.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Morning' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Pick 3 Morning" game were:
8-1-8, FIREBALL: 8
(eight, one, eight; FIREBALL: eight)
