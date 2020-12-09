https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Morning-game-15788272.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Morning' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Pick 3 Morning" game were:
4-8-2, FIREBALL: 7
(four, eight, two; FIREBALL: seven)
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Concealed and Open Carry Laws
-
2
Crews respond to fire at Rod and Gun Club
-
3
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
4
Get a $50 Adidas gift card for $40 right now
-
5
DHD#10 REPORTS A POSSIBLE PUBLIC EXPOSURE AT OAK GROVES TAVERN IN IRONS
-
6
Salem nurse who mocked COVID-19 rules to stop practicing
-
7
This 2-star masked Santa ornament is our readers' favorite thing
-
8
Baldwin looking for new athletic director
-
9
One person, canine found dead in trailer fire
-
10
Interlochen Arts Academy to Stream Holiday Favorites
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.