https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Morning-game-15759864.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Morning' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Pick 3 Morning" game were:
9-4-3, FIREBALL: 4
(nine, four, three; FIREBALL: four)
Most Popular
-
1
It continues to be slow for fishing
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
Fatal train collision
-
4
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
5
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
6
The best Black Friday deals of 2020
-
7
Hunter has success in Lake County
-
8
Get a $98 Mercedes SL-400 ride-on at Walmart
-
9
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
10
Baldwin boys team wins only game so far
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.