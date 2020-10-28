https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Morning-game-15681305.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Morning' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Pick 3 Morning" game were:
5-9-9, FIREBALL: 6
(five, nine, nine; FIREBALL: six)
Most Popular
-
1
'Campers vs. residents' sends bad vibe in Webber Township
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
Saddle Up Big Buck Contest begins
-
4
Lake County Sheriff's Office cracking down on drug crime
-
5
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
6
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
7
Webber officials continue discussion on camping, RV ordinance
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.