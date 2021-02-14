https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Midday-game-15950584.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Missouri Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-8-7
(one, eight, seven)
