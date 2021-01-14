https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Midday-game-15871259.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Iowa Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-3-9
(nine, three, nine)
