Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
0-6-8
(zero, six, eight)
