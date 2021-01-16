https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Evening-game-15875630.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Missouri Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1-4-2
(one, four, two)
Most Popular
-
1
Hometown hero: Reserve deputy earns Lifesaving Award
-
2
DNR says ice fishing is becoming more widespread
-
3
Kansas man sentenced to prison, fined $310,000 for poaching
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "Can I bum a smoke?"
-
5
Township officials look into ongoing blight issues
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
7
Create less waste in 2021 with these 16 products
-
8
TV series features Marlborough
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
10
The best masks for glasses wearers
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.